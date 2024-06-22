“No Comment” From Inter Milan & AC Milan On San Siro Renovation Plans – Nerazzurri Remain Open To The Idea

Inter Milan and AC Milan have not yet given any formal position on the proposed renovations to the San Siro.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that neither club have tipped their hand after yesterday’s meeting. However, the Nerazzurri are keeping the possibility open.

Yesterday, there was a meeting between representatives of Inter and Milan with architectural design firm WeBuild and Milan Mayor Beppe Sala.

The meeting concerned plans to potentially revamp the San Siro.

Sala has been hoping to keep the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri at the iconic stadium.

The two clubs have been pursuing other plans in recent months. Inter have been working towards building a new stadium in Rozzano, and Milan in San Donato.

But Sala has been hoping that if the San Siro is updated so that it can generate more revenues, then the clubs could be convinced to scrap those plans and stay at the stadium.

Inter & AC Milan Yet To Comment On San Siro Plans

Sala has been working with architectural firm WeBuild towards the San Siro renovation plans.

And yesterday, WeBuild delivered the results of their feasibility study on the matter.

Sala and WeBuild will have hoped that the study convinced one or both of the clubs that the renovation plans can bring the San Siro to their expectations.

Meanwhile, Inter and Milan have also had concerns around whether construction would disrupt their playing schedule.

As of yet, neither club have weighed in following yesterday’s meeting.

However, according to the Gazzetta, Inter have not closed the door on the idea of staying in the San Siro.

Under new owners Oaktree Capital, the Nerazzurri have resumed a more open relationship with Sala. The rapport had chilled somewhat under previous owners Suning.

Therefore, Oaktree and Inter continue to consider the San Siro plans an option.