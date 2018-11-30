No injury designations for Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski both appeared on the Patriots injury report this week as limited participants in practice, but there’s no uncertainty about their status for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Neither Brady nor Gronkowski was given an injury designation on Friday’s report, which leaves them on track to play this weekend. Brady has been listed with a knee issue the last two weeks and he also dealt with an illness, but he seemed fine against the Jets last weekend.

Gronkowski missed three of the team’s four games leading into the Week 11 bye due to ankle and back ailments, but returned to score a touchdown for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Tight end Dwayne Allen is the only Patriots player who received an injury designation on Friday. He’ll be out against Minnesota.