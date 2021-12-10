Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said this week that he plans to return to the lineup after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury and Friday’s injury report shows that the team has the same plan in place.

Robinson moved from limited practice participation to full participation on Friday and he does not have an injury designation for Sunday night’s game against the Packers. Robinson has 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Running back David Montgomery is also set to play on Sunday. He missed practice due to shoulder, groin, and glute injuries on Wednesday, but returned on Thursday and moved up to a full practice Friday.

Quarterback Andy Dalton (left hand) is doubtful to play, which will likely leave Nick Foles to back up Justin Fields in the rookie’s return to the starting lineup. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) is also listed as doubtful and linebacker Cassius Marsh (knee) has been ruled out.

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) are both considered questionable.

No injury designations for David Montgomery, Allen Robinson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk