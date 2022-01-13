Injuries are not an issue for the Bills heading into their Wild Card round home against the Patriots.

The Bills handed in their final injury report of the week on Thursday and it shows no players with injury designations for the game. Every player on the active roster participated in practice all week and only two players made any appearance on the injury report.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was a full participant in practice after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury. He started 13 of the 14 games he played in his first season with the Bills and will join Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley, and Isaiah McKenzie at wideout on Saturday night.

Defensive end Efe Obada was the other player on the injury report this week. He missed last Sunday with a knee injury, but is set to join Sanders in returning to the lineup.

No injury designations for Bills this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk