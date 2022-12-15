Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Tyler Huntley will be starting at quarterback for his team again this week and the team’s final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Browns makes it all but official.

Huntley has no injury designation after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Steelers and that puts him on track to make his second straight start. Lamar Jackson did not practice at all this week and has officially been ruled out with the knee injury he suffered in Week 13.

Anthony Brown will serve as Huntley’s backup again this week.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), punter Jordan Stout (knee), and right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) are listed as questionable, but all three were full participants in Thursday’s practice.

No injury designation for Tyler Huntley, Lamar Jackson officially out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk