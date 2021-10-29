No injury designation for Trey Lance

If the 49ers want to use quarterback Trey Lance against the Bears this weekend, he’ll be available.

Lance did not get an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, which puts him on track to be on the active roster after missing last Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Lance last played when he started against the Cardinals in a Week Five loss. Jimmy Garoppolo missed that game with a calf injury, but returned to action last week.

Left tackle Trent Williams could also return to action. He is listed as questionable with the ankle and elbow injuries that kept him out last week. Defensive lineman Samson Ebukam (ankle) is also listed as questionable.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), and safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee) will not play. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and defensive end Dee Ford (concussion) are unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful.

