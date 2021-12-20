No injury designation for Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is set to start at quarterback against Washington on Tuesday night.

Hurts did not play in Week 13 because of an ankle injury and was limited in practice early last week, but he began working in full as the week went on and the two extra days to prepare for the game leave him on track to play. The Eagles did not give Hurts any injury designation for the game.

The combination of the postponement and the Week 14 bye has worked well for the health of other players as well. The Eagles have not issued any injury designations this week.

While they won’t be missing anyone due to injury, guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Andre Dillard have gone on the COVID-19 reserve list in the last couple of days.

