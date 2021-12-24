The Bills will not have wide receivers Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but they are set to have Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup.

Sanders did not play last weekend because of a knee injury, but he was able to participate in practice all three days this week and does not have an injury designation for this weekend. He’ll join Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Marquez Stevenson are the other receivers on the 53-man roster for Week 16.

The Bills only issued one injury designation for the game. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is listed as questionable for personal reasons.

A Bills loss and a Dolphins loss to the Saints on Monday night would make the Patriots AFC East champs, so the Bills will be hoping to do their part to keep that from happening.

No injury designation for Emmanuel Sanders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk