No-hitter, Ayers' hitting highlight Janesville Parker softball sweep

May 11—The Janesville Parker High softball team combined a 20-hit offense with three-hit pitching to sweep visiting Madison West 16-1 and 8-0 on Monday.

In the 16-1 first-game victory, Hannah Bolly and Gentry Reed combined to throw a no-hitter against the Regents.

Bolly struck out six in three innings, while Reed struck out four in two innings.

Alyssa Ayers began her big offensive afternoon by going 3-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored. She added another hit and RBI in the second game.

Alli Rosga, Jasmyn Demrow, Alexys Leuk and Grace Williams each drove in two runs for the Vikings in the first game.

Rosga and Luek each had two hits in the second game as the Vikings completed the sweep.

Coach Bob Getka's squad improved to 4-2 in the Big Eight and 6-2 overall.

The Vikings play Verona on Friday afternoon.

(First Game) PARKER 16, WEST 1

West 000 01—1 0 2

Parker 0(10) 2—16 11 1

Bolly, Reed (4).

Parker leading hitters—Ayers 3x3, Williams 2x2. 2B—Ayers, Quade, Rosga. 3B—Ayers.

SO—Bolly 6, Reed 4. BB—Reed 3.

(Second Game) PARKER 8, WEST 0

Parker 022 020 2—8 9 1

West 000 000 0—0 3 4

Bolly, Lot (3).

Parker leading hitters—Rosga 2x4, Luek 2x3. 2B—Dobbs, Rosga.

SO—Bolly 6, Lot 8. BB—Lot 1.