'No Hibs talks for Fink or Valkanis' - gossip

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thorsten Fink, most recently in charge of Belgian side Sint-Truidense, and current Ajax assistant manager Michael Valkanis are not people Hibernian are currently planning to speak to regarding their head coach vacancy despite reports suggesting they would be interested in the role. (Edinburgh Evening News)

David Gray remains the favourite to be appointed Hibernian head coach after the 36-year-old impressed in his latest stint as caretaker and is likely to be interviewed alongside other applicants with the club also sitting on a bid of more than £2m from an unnamed French outfit for forward Elie Youan. (The Scotsman)

