No harm in Cardinals potentially adding WR Dez Bryant to offseason roster

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a tough situation at wide receiver this offseason after DeAndre Hopkins was hit with a six-game suspension for PED use. We think they have the wide receiver room to weather the first six games of the season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look at other options.

One possible option is former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant. He hasn’t played since 2020 and has only appeared in six games since 2017, but he has made it known he would like to play for the Cardinals. He said it to TMZ Sports and also was a guest of the “I Am Athlete Tonight” show on SiriusXM Radio with hosts Leger Douzable, Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, Brandon Marshall & Antoine Walker.

This isn’t the first time he has said he would like to play in Arizona’s offense, as he did in 2021 as well.

Signing Bryant seems like a bad idea off the bat. It feels like the Kevin White or Michael Crabtree signings of yesteryears.

The fact is signing Bryant doesn’t have to have a downside.

He himself said on SiriusXM Radio that he wants to sign now so he can be in offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp to learn the offense. This would not be like when they added Crabtree at the end of training camp, never having him practice and then being on the hook for his entre salary after he was on the roster Week 1.

Bryant wants to be in an NFL locker room again. He likes Kyler Murray. He is close with Hopkins. He isn’t looking to be the alpha in the locker room.

If he were to sign a non-guaranteed. league-minimum deal and spend all offseason with the team, if he is good enough to make the team, then what is the downside?

He could play the ‘X’ position and allow A.J. Green, Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore all play their normal positions until Hopkins gets back.

Things could get tricky after Hopkins’ return because back-of-the-roster receivers have to play special teams.

At 33 years old, he is the same age as Green.

If he doesn’t end up having anything in the tank during the offseason and training camp, he can be cut.

He believes he is still a savvy route-runner and could win on the outside.

What would it hurt to bring him in?

