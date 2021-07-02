No ‘Hard Knocks’ for the Jaguars in 2021

There was a relatively vocal fan movement to bring the newest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” a documentary series covering an NFL team’s training camp and preseason, to Jacksonville. But it seems fans of the Jaguars will have to wait another season to see their team featured on the show.

On Friday, it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys will appear on the show in 2021, marking the franchise’s third appearance. That news was first reported by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

Given the excitement around the Jaguars franchise this offseason that stems from the acquisition of first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence, many thought a season of the show focused on the Jags would finally be a possibility. Additionally, they signed college legend Urban Meyer and former Gators star Tim Tebow, both of whom were guaranteed to draw in views.

However, it seems the executives at HBO will do business with a safer option, featuring arguably the most well-known NFL franchise. Though this is surely disappointing to some fans, it may be for the best as far as the team is concerned.

The Tebow signing has already brought enough distraction this offseason and bringing a film crew in may not have been the best idea as Meyer tries to implement his system and develop the team’s future franchise quarterback. But one thing is for sure: It would have been entertaining.