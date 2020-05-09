No gym, no problem: Italian gymnast improvises

SHOWS: GROTTAFERRATA, ITALY (MAY 9, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. ITALIAN GYMNAST MARCO LODADIO CARRYING PLASTIC CHAIR / LODADIO ADJUSTING RING FITTINGS

2. LODADIO TESTING AND ADJUSTING STRINGS

3. VARIOUS OF LODADIO USING MAGNESIUM ON HANDS

4. LODADIO WEARING WRISTBANDS AND USING MAGNESIUM ON HANDS

5. VARIOUS OF LODADIO TRAINING





STORY: Gymnasts all around the world are making the best of things as they try to keep fit while gyms are closed due to the coronavirus and Italy is no exception.

With Italy's gym clubs and training facilities having fallen silent because of the coronavirus pandemic, 28-year-old Italian gymnast Marco Lodadio, silver medallist in the 2019 men's world artistic gymnastics championships, turned his garden into a fitness studio.

Without the sophisticated facilities that high-performance athletes normally count on, Lodadio modified a structure for a swing to train on rings.

Lodadio, whose parents had a gym where he began training when he was nine, has been stuck in lockdown for almost two months and this week has finally gotten back to his usual rigourous training regime as Italy begins gradually lifting its strict restrictions.

The Italian government on Sunday (May 3) confirmed that professional athletes in both individual and team sports could start training.

