No good news in Charlotte Hornets injury report, heading into Brooklyn Nets game

The Charlotte Hornets will likely be without center-forward P.J. Washington again when they play the Nets Friday in Brooklyn.

The Hornets could also be without reserve guard Brad Wanamaker, whose role has expanded greatly in Charlotte’s rash of recent injuries.

Washington is listed as doubtful with the right ankle sprain that caused him to miss home losses to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday and Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday. Wanamaker is questionable, also with a right ankle sprain.

The Hornets are already without key offensive players LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture), Gordon Hayward (foot strain) and Malik Monk (ankle sprain). None of those three appears close to a return, and the Hornets have struggled greatly scoring, totaling 93 or fewer points in four of their last eight games.

Charlotte is on a three-game losing streak and have slid from fourth in the Eastern Conference standings to eighth.

The Hornets got back leading scorer Terry Rozier Wednesday, after he missed the Lakers game with left knee tendinitis. Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the loss to the Cavaliers.