  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No Fun League: Bills' Spencer Brown fined $5K for celebrating TD with fan's beer

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There is perhaps no greater honor for a Buffalo Bills fan than a player choosing you — and your beer — to celebrate a touchdown in Orchard Park.

Rich Donohue was the recipient of such honor on Sunday when Bills left tackle Spencer Brown spotted him in the stands holding a tall boy. Stefon Diggs had just corralled a touchdown pass from Josh Allen against the Carolina Panthers. Brown, relishing his role as Buffalo's designated on-field cheerleader, guided Diggs in Donohue's direction, grabbed Donohue's beer and proceeded to pour it all over the triumphant Bills wide receiver. He saved enough to dump on his own face. 

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown with teammate Spencer Brown #79 in the second quarter over the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
That is one expensive beer. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

In doing so, he earned a $5,000 fine from the NFL for using a prop. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported the fine on Friday — Christmas Eve, to be clear. Brown confirmed the fine on Twitter alongside a defiant photo of himself enjoying said frosty brew.

To be clear, Donohue was not at all upset to sacrifice his stadium-priced beer for the greater good. News 4 Buffalo's Sarah Minkewicz shared video of the moment and caught up with Donohue, who confirmed that he was more than happy to make the sacrifice.

“You can’t put a price tag on that," Donohue told Minkewicz "It was just a beer. I can always get more beer.”

So everybody involved was happy on Sunday. Well, except for the Panthers, of course. And the National Football ... err, No Fun League.

Brown's on a rookie contract as a 2021 third-round pick, so he can't afford to rack up too many $5,000 beers.

Recommended Stories