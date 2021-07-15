No franchise tagged players expected to sign extensions by Thursday deadline

It appears that Thursday will just be another day in the NFL, despite it being an important deadline on the calendar.

By 4 p.m. on July 15, NFL teams and franchise-tagged players must work out a long-term extension. If that comes and goes, those players will play the upcoming 2021 season that one-year deal which comes with a heavy price tag.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, no such extensions are expected to be announced by the coming deadline. In total, seven players had the tag placed on them by their respective teams earlier this offseason.

The franchise tag is a way to give teams and players more time to work out a long-term contract beyond the start of free agency in the spring. This offseason that didn’t exactly go according to plan.

Here’s the full list of all seven players that are expected to play on the franchise tag in 2021:

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jets S Marcus Maye

Jets free safety Marcus Maye. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers OL Taylor Moton

Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Bears WR Allen Robinson

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars OL Cam Robinson

Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Football Team OL Brandon Scherff

Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Saints S Marcus Williams

Saints free safety Marcus Williams. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

1

1