No franchise tagged players expected to sign extensions by Thursday deadline
It appears that Thursday will just be another day in the NFL, despite it being an important deadline on the calendar.
By 4 p.m. on July 15, NFL teams and franchise-tagged players must work out a long-term extension. If that comes and goes, those players will play the upcoming 2021 season that one-year deal which comes with a heavy price tag.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, no such extensions are expected to be announced by the coming deadline. In total, seven players had the tag placed on them by their respective teams earlier this offseason.
The franchise tag is a way to give teams and players more time to work out a long-term contract beyond the start of free agency in the spring. This offseason that didn’t exactly go according to plan.
Here’s the full list of all seven players that are expected to play on the franchise tag in 2021:
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jets S Marcus Maye
Jets free safety Marcus Maye. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers OL Taylor Moton
Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Bears WR Allen Robinson
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars OL Cam Robinson
Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Football Team OL Brandon Scherff
Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Saints S Marcus Williams
Saints free safety Marcus Williams. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
1
1