No franchise tag for Steelers LB Bud Dupree

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the least surprising piece of Pittsburgh Steelers news of the day, the team informed linebacker Bud Dupree he will not be getting a second franchise tag according to multiple sources.

Dupree played the 2020 season on the franchise tag but it sounds like Pittsburgh is going to let Dupree hit the free-agent market where he is sure to get a big payday.

In 2020, Dupree earned $15.83 million and if the Steelers had tagged him again, he would have earned almost $19 million in 2021. Dupree came into his own over the last two seasons as a pass rusher and some team with a lot of salary cap is going to back up the truck to Dupree and pay him a whole lot of money.

List

2021 NFL draft: A defensive tackle prospect in every round for the Steelers

Recommended Stories

  • Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, transition tag history

    A recap of the Steelers tendered since the franchise tag was first implemented in 1993.

  • Report: Steelers inform Bud Dupree they are not tagging him again

    No one expected the Steelers to use the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, and they won’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers informed their star linebacker they will not franchise him a second consecutive year. That means Dupree is headed to free agency next week. General Manager Kevin Colbert said recently he did not [more]

  • Once upon a time undrafted, Mike Hilton is ‘excited’ about getting to pick his next team

    Free-agent Mike Hilton discussed being a first-time unrestricted free agent with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on Monday's "Movin' the Chains."

  • Report: Bucs are tagging Chris Godwin

    The Buccaneers want to keep their core players together, giving them their best chance to repeat in 2021. But they likely won’t be able to keep all their free agents. They apparently are ensuring they will keep receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs informed Godwin he is being franchise tagged, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The [more]

  • Pro Football Focus calls this the Steelers best draft decision of the last 5 years

    The Steelers scored big when T.J. Watt fell to them in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

    After Washington's playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Morgan Moses greeted Brandon Scherff with a simple message. Moses' prediction is a big step closer to coming true now that Washington has placed the franchise tag on Scherff for a second year in a row. Scherff is coming off the first All-Pro season of his NFL career.

  • Warmest weather since last fall building across Northeast

    The warmest weather in months -- since last November in many locations -- began building across the northeastern United States Tuesday. The springlike pattern will last into Friday and offer plenty of sunshine for those hoping to soak up the milder weather and see any remaining snow from the big storm a month ago melt away. "For millions in the Northeast, with barely a handful of mild days thus far, an outbreak of spring fever is likely with temperatures forecast to climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s F," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. However, there will be some localized fluctuation in temperature in coastal areas related to a cool breeze from the ocean at times. "Any time there is a breeze off the water in the spring and early summer, temperatures can really be held back," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. For example, in New York City, following a high in the lower 60s on Tuesday, a breeze off the ocean is expected to bring a dip in temperature Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. "Winds will flip around to more of a south to southwest direction later in the week in New York City and highs are projected to be in the upper 60s on Thursday and at least the middle 60s on Friday," Dombek said. The daily record high of 73 for March 11, set in 1977, may be challenged in the Big Apple Thursday. To put that record in perspective, the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, debuted that year in late May. Up until Tuesday, the warmest New York City had been in 2021 was 54 back on Feb. 24 -- and the last time the city recorded a temperature above 60 F was on Christmas Day when the high reached 61. And with the level of warmth forecast in the Northeast this week, the highest temperatures since early November are predicted in many cases. Philadelphia's high is expected to be right around the 70-degree mark Thursday and could approach the record high of 72 set back in 1977. The last time the City of Brotherly Love recorded a high above 70 was back on Nov. 11, 2020. Many other cities in the Northeast are expected to challenge record highs on Thursday, including Baltimore; Boston; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Worcester, Massachusetts. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle to upper 70s in much of Virginia Thursday. The record of 78 set in 2009 could be challenged in Washington, D.C. The temperature in the nation's capital hasn't climbed above 70 degrees since a high of 71 degrees was recorded on Nov. 15, 2020. Needless to say, it may be warm enough for many Americans to open up windows and let some fresh air in, and many may want to spend some time outdoors to enjoy the warmth, while taking precautions against COVID-19. Forecasters say the weather will offer opportunities for soaking up some sunshine without heavy winter gear -- and some may even be comfortable with shorts and short sleeves. While the warmth may tempt people to partake in springtime activities outdoors, meteorologists have one recommendation for those who live in coastal areas: think twice before sticking their toes in the surf along the Atlantic Seaboard. Water temperatures were in the 30s off the New England coast and in the 40s off the mid-Atlantic coast as of Tuesday -- which are close to normal for this time of the season. In much of the Southeast, high temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s and can approach 80 in some cases during the middle and latter part of this week. High temperature marks for the year so far of 76 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and 79 in Atlanta set on Feb. 29 could be topped. All good things must come to an end, and March will live up to its reputation as being a very "moody" month in terms of weather. Colder air is forecast to sweep across the Upper Midwest Thursday into Friday and overtake the Northeast during Friday night. Those heading outside this weekend may need to bundle up with long sleeves and a heavy fleece or winter jacket. Saturday is expected to be noticeably colder across the Northeast, but not nearly as harsh as last weekend in most areas. Temperatures are likely to be slashed by 15-30 degrees from Friday's highs. On Saturday, highs are forecast to range near 32 in northern Maine to the upper 50s in southeastern Virginia. Despite the snap back to colder weather, temperatures Saturday will be close to seasonable averages. Still, very blustery and cold conditions are in store for much of New York state and New England. "Gusts in New England will frequent 40 mph and can even approach 50 mph," Anderson said. Even though less wind will be in store for the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic Saturday, compared to New England, a definitive chill will be in the air for those spending time outdoors, especially during the morning or evening hours. A gusty wind can result in AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures ranging from the lower teens across the northern tier to lower 30s near the Chesapeake Bay during the middle of the afternoon even with some sunshine expected Saturday. Less wind is likely Sunday, but a breeze will still add some chill and temperatures are likely to peak an average of 5-10 degrees lower than Saturday's highs. Some spotty snow showers could even occur across parts of New England, New York state and northern Pennsylvania, adding to the wintry feel this weekend. However, aside from a few snow showers in parts of the Northeast, snowstorms should stay away for the time being, unlike what is shaping up to be a major, multiple-day giant snowstorm for areas farther west across the country, centered around Colorado. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Vikings release Dan Bailey

    Vikings special teams coach Ryan Ficken said in February that he was “very optimistic” about kicker Dan Bailey despite Bailey’s rough 2020 season, but it seems that optimism wasn’t enough to keep him on the roster. The Vikings announced Bailey’s release on Tuesday afternoon. The move will save $1.7 million in cap room and leave [more]

  • Biden dogs leave White House after reports say Major was involved in aggressive incident

    The Biden's family dogs Champ and Major have gone to Delaware to stay with family friends. CNN reported Major was involved in an aggressive incident.

  • 3 things the Steelers must do with Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

    The Steelers to-do list for the offseason to help out Ben Roethlisberger.

  • Earl Thomas-Ravens grievance still ongoing

    More than six months after the Ravens cut safety Earl Thomas, his grievance against the team has still not been resolved. At issue is whether the Ravens were required to pay Thomas a $10 million salary for the 2020 season. The Ravens didn’t pay it, saying he violated his contract with misconduct that included punching [more]

  • Offensive line, defensive line, cornerback listed as Vikings’ top needs

    What do you think are the Minnesota Vikings' biggest positional needs this offseason?

  • Sen. Tim Scott: COVID relief package is a 'progressives payment plan'

    South Carolina senator questions why the American people are 'subsidizing' blue states on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Top-300 overall

    Already amped for your fantasy baseball drafts in 2021? Our rankings can help you build a winning team!

  • Steelers website suggests Chase Claypool has “diva” tendencies

    The Steelers know how to find great receivers. They also seem to know how to handle diva receivers. A recent article on the team’s official website suggests that they perhaps have another one. Consider this excerpt from Bob Labriola of Steelers.com regarding 2020 rookie Chase Claypool: “Claypool didn’t need very long to establish himself as [more]

  • Browns release Adrian Clayborn

    The Browns announced they have released defensive end Adrian Clayborn on Tuesday. For his 10th pro season in 2020, Clayborn recorded 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss for Cleveland. Clayborn had one season left on the free agent contract he signed with the Browns last April. Releasing Clayborn will save Cleveland $3 million against [more]

  • Report: Saints not expected to use franchise tag before NFL deadline

    The New Orleans Saints are not expected to use the franchise tag on any of their pending free agents, including safety Marcus williams.

  • Did you spot them? 'Coming 2 America's best throwbacks to the classic comedy original (Spoilers!)

    Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall's Semmi bring throwbacks to the original in "Coming 2 America." Here are the best moments (spoilers!).

  • Daniel Jeremiah on Kyle Pitts being best player in the draft; Why he fits with the Eagles

    During a conference call for the NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah called Kyle Pitts the best player in the draft.

  • Report: Raiders trading Trent Brown to Patriots

    Trent Brown is on the move, from Las Vegas to New England. Brown, the Pro Bowl offensive tackle, is being traded from the Raiders to the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal includes Brown agreeing to rework his contract, which previously had two years and $19.25 million left on it. On [more]