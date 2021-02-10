No, former Seahawk Richard Sherman won’t be making his way back to Seattle in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is an obvious fan favorite for a lot of Seattle fans.

Obviously being part of the Legion of Boom and helping Seattle win their very first Super Bowl does help a lot with the case.

Sherman, 33, will officially be a free agent this offseason after spending three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

And he plans to at least play two more seasons.

Sherman joined “Stephen A’s World” on Monday and talked about how he is content with playing two more years in the NFL.

“I only want to play two more years,” Sherman said. “ I think two more years and I’ll be content with where I’m at.”

Sherman has said he wanted to play till he was about 35 years old. The question is for him now is where - and how much he is expecting to get on the market.

Per Spotrac, Sherman made roughly $35 million during his time with the 49ers. However, he missed 11 out of 16 games last season due to a calf injury.

There will be a lot of question marks on his health this offseason.

Despite that, Sherman will most likely still get a two-year deal - roughly around $20-$25 million deal.

With that said, could Sherman potentially make his return to Seattle and finish off his career where it started?

If we are being honest here? Most likely not.

The NFL has a decreasing salary cap, and the Seahawks have other issues at certain positions that they need to sign.

But if the Seahawks due part ways with Shaquill Griffin and lets Quinton Dunbar go to free agency, then something could be made possibly. It's just smart to have a younger squad at cornerback position more than anything, and Sherman is no spring chicken.

But Sherman coming back in a Seahawks uniform would be very cool to see.

It most likely won't happen, but Seattle fans can dream nonetheless and fans should be happy that the for sure Hall of Famer is trying to finish off his career on his own timeline.