No Formal Offer From Bayern Munich For Inter Milan Star

Bayern Munich have not made a formal offer to Inter Milan for midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu despite recent transfer links.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the German giants’ interest has not become official yet.

Yesterday, sensational reports emerged from German and Turkish media that Calhanoglu is a target for Bayern.

The Bavarians are aiming to rebuild their midfield under new coach Vincent Kompany.

Having lost out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season – breaking a streak of title wins stretching back over a decade – the Bavarians are aiming to make changes to regain their crown.

And in many respects, Calhanoglu is a logical target for Bayern.

Calhanoglu has spent the last seven years in Italian football.

During his time in Serie A, the Turkish international has grown significantly. He has changed position, and developed a more complete game since his arrival.

Over four years at AC Milan, Calhanoglu began by playing as a winger or attacking midfielder, but gradually transitioned to more of a box-to-box role.

It was as a box-to-box midfielder that Inter signed Calhanoglu in the summer of 2021.

The Turk arrived on a surprise free transfer across the derby divide. He was the player Inter brought in to replace Christian Eriksen following the latter’s shock health emergency at the last Euros.

Calhanoglu had previously been in the Bundesliga, though.

The 30-year-old would therefore not necessarily have to adjust too much if he were to join Bayern. He is born and German and fluent in the language.

Nevertheless, reports the Corriere della Sera, Bayern have not yet made a formal offer for Calhanoglu.

Inter are aware that the Bavarians see the midfielder as a target.

But there has not been any sort of concrete move on Bayern’s part.