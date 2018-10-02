No-flinch ruined: New footage outs Kobe Bryant, Matt Barnes famous play

New video shows a different side to Kobe Bryant’s not flinching at Matt Barnes inbounding the ball in 2010.

Everything you know is a lie.

That’s overly dramatic and untrue, but there is one Kobe Bryant moment oft used in highlight reels that’s taken a hit Tuesday after an overheard camera shot revealed a different story to an eight-year old tale.

In 2010 the Orlando Magic’s Matt Barnes prepared to inbound against the Los Angeles Lakers with Bryant guarding him. The camera angle used on the broadcast from Barnes right side showed him ball-fake inches from Bryant’s face.

The legend didn’t flinch and the moment became a fan-favorite GIF that showed Bryant’s intensity and unwillingness to back down.

Until today, that is.

Trey Kerby of The Starters tweeted this late Tuesday morning:

Don’t watch the overhead angle of the Kobe-Barnes no flinch unless you want it to be totally ruined. — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) October 2, 2018





And the world scrambled to ruin its collective day.

Everything we know about the Kobe flinch GIF is a lie 😱 (via @TribStarAusten)pic.twitter.com/1R71OZEy4a — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 2, 2018





Bryant was actually standing to the right of Barnes as he faked it away from him to the open court. Bryant is swaying the entire time, waiting for the play, but does take a larger step away as he fakes it.

Bryant caught wind of the criticism and stood by his stance.

Just talked to Kobe a couple minutes ago about this. He hadn't heard about it yet. He wasn't worried. At all. "You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn't balk." https://t.co/8nR2wHNIX4 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) October 2, 2018

Barnes joined the Lakers the next season. He told the “Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney” show on AM 570 LA Sports in August 2018 that Bryant asked him in free agency if he wanted to come play with him.

“Anyone crazy enough to f— with me is crazy enough to play with me,” he said, quoting Bryant.

He also described the famous moment:

“If you watch the film, I’m just letting the play behind him transpire but I just happened to fake the ball in his face and I came as close as I am to the microphone (in the studio) and he didn’t even blink, which I loved after the fact but I didn’t realize at the time.”

Upon further review, the ball-fake flinch moment is no longer definitive.

