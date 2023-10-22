No fine yet for Tyreek Hill's cell-phone selfie

Last Sunday, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill used a cell phone to record a backflip while celebrating a touchdown. The rules call for an automatic fine when an external prop is used during a celebration. Hill has said he expects to be fined.

To date, Hill has not been fined.

There was no fine for Hill among those announced by the NFL on Saturday for Week 6. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Hill has not yet received a fine letter.

Perhaps Hill won't be fined. The person from whom Hill got the phone was wearing an "NFL media" designation on his shirt. He also seemed to know it was coming.

If someone from the league aided and abetted Hill's violation, it could become much harder for the league to justify punishing Hill. Which might explain why Hill hasn't been fined for something that, under the plain language of the rules, he should be.