No fine for Jonathan Jones

The total consequences for Patriots safety Jonathan Jones‘ helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen were only 15 yards.

Jones wasn’t fined for the play, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

“It was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down,” Rapoport tweeted.

This interpretation means that the NFL determined Jones didn’t lower his helmet and initiate contact with an opponent. Some would argue otherwise based on the visual evidence.

Allen exited the 16-10 loss to the Patriots and did not return. He has been cleared to play on Sunday at Tennessee.