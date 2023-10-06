No fine or discipline coming for Seahawks SS Jamal Adams

The NFL has decided not to punish Jamal Adams, after all.

Earlier this week ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the league was considering disciplinary action for Adams after he yelled at the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant during Monday night’s game against the Giants. Adams issued an apology on Twitter a couple days ago. Whether they were moved by the message or not we’ll never know for sure, but in any case Schefter is now reporting that no fine or other punishment is coming.

After reviewing the incident and seeing Jamal Adams’ apology, the NFL has decided not to discipline the Seahawks’ safety for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

Adams looked extremely sharp when he was on the field against New York – posting a couple of stops. However, he only lasted nine snaps before he suffered a concussion by taking a knee to the helmet when he tackled Daniel Jones on a scramble. Adams was obviously concussed and quickly ruled out from returning to the field.

After the game was over, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Adams should be OK to return after the bye week, but as of yet there’s been no reportage on whether or not he’s passed protocol. Either way, Seattle will visit Cincinnati for another early kickoff in Week 6.

