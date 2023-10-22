No fighting! NFL issues memo warning of 'significant' punishment for scuffles

The NFL says it will significantly punish players or teams for fighting in a memo issued to all 32 teams this week after several skirmishes last week shed a competitive, but negative light on the league.

Players from the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football," and the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football," as well as two players in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans game in London were involved in altercations, influencing the league’s memo.

"Fighting is never acceptable, as it risks unnecessary injury to players, coaches, officials, and other game day personnel," the league memo said, according to ESPN.

"These actions send an inappropriate and unacceptable message to players, coaches, and fans at all other levels of the game."

What’s the NFL's punishment for fighting?

Any players or club personnel who fight before or during a game are subject to ejection, suspension and/or "significant fine," while players or personnel joining an existing fight could potentially be "subject to more significant accountability measures," according to ESPN’s report.

Along with a fine, the NFL also expressed potential of teams forfeiting an NFL draft pick as a punishment.

The league also said its football operations staff will monitor pregame activities with teams like pregame warmups, where teams must occupy their designated areas inside their own 45-yard lines.

The NFL will also review video footage to determine further punishment if necessary.

Did the NFL discipline anyone for fighting in Week 6?

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $33,317, while Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was fined $11,473 for their altercation in the London game last week, according to NFL Network.

Four players from the Giants-Bills fight – Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and New York defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux – were each fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, NFL Network reported.

Players from the 49ers-Browns and Cowboys-Chargers altercations were not fined.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL warns teams, players of 'significant' punishments for fighting