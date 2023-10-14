'No feeling like home': Bethune-Cookman cuts ribbon on new football practice field

DAYTONA BEACH — It was like Reggie Theus was opening a birthday present.

With a snip of oversized gold scissors and a little help from university administrators and special guests, Bethune-Cookman’s athletic director unveiled the new on-campus football practice field in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

“John L. Bryan Sr. Field” sits behind the Larry R. Handfield Athletic Training Center at 628 W. International Speedway Blvd. Initial talks about the project date back to last year, and construction began in April.

“Everybody just chipped in,” said Theus — who turned 66 on Friday — after listing some important contributors to the project. “That’s what it takes. It takes a community. Bethune-Cookman is important to Daytona Beach, and to see this football program thrive and to see this athletic department thrive, it’s big.”

Theus oversaw the process throughout its entirety. While recruiting head football coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who was hired in February, Theus promised Woodie the university would create an on-campus field.

The synthetic turf surface actually became ready for use about three weeks ago. Woodie and his players have practiced on it for the last two weeks.

“It was unbelievable,” graduate student tight end Kahlil Overton said. “It was kind of early in the morning (for the first workout), so the lights were on. It was misting. It was the perfect setting for us to go out onto the field. I ran out there. I actually got the first catch on that field. I had the offensive assistant throw me the ball, and I caught it. It felt like a dream come true. It felt like Friday Night Lights.”

Previously, the Wildcats practiced at Daytona Stadium, where they also play their home games, an eight-mile drive from campus.

“With how the city allowed us to utilize that stadium, we’re so thankful to be able to do that,” Woodie said. “But there’s no feeling like home.

“It helps with better scheduling with the players and giving them more time to just be a student-athlete, just enjoy the cafe a little more. You don’t have to rush back, because the kids have study hall after practice. Now, you can switch some things up.”

3 TAKEAWAYS: Drew McNerney nails go-ahead field goal as Sandcrabs stun Pine Ridge

Friday’s 30-minute ceremony featured words from Theus, Woodie, Overton, Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher, Acting University President William Berry and the field’s namesake, John Bryan.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and B-CU alum Larry Little was among those in attendance, as were many of Woodie’s former Wildcat teammates. He estimated at least a dozen.

“That’s big-time,” Woodie said. “They didn’t have to. They could’ve just shown up for the (homecoming game Saturday), or they could have said, ‘Hey, I was tied up this weekend.’ But I really appreciate them coming out to support this program.”

3 TAKEAWAYS: University ends 6-year losing skid to Spruce Creek in district football clash

Bethune-Cookman still has a couple of things to do at the new field — putting up B-CU fencing and perfecting the landscaping. Then, Theus and Co. will move onto their next phase of establishing a full football facility next to the field.

Plans for a new permanent locker room, an equipment room, a laundry room, a Wildcat lounge and more are in the works. Those advancements are in the fundraising stages with no exact timeline yet.

“Ultimately, it’s for the kids,” Theus said. “Ultimately, all the things we do is for their growth. I believe 100% that we have to show our kids what success looks like. That field shows what success looks like.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: College football: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats unveil new practice field