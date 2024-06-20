No fee arranged for Barron's Rangers move - gossip
There is no compensation agreement in place as Rangers prepare to sign out of contract Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (Daily Record)
Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip
