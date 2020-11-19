No FCS rivalry week is a big loss

(Stats Perform) - This week in college football is annually rivalry week across the FCS, when games mean a bit more no matter where the teams are located in conference standings.

All 13 FCS conferences postponed league schedules this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many hoping to get back on the field in the spring semester.

Following are some of the biggest season-ending FCS rivalries that are being missed this week:

Lafayette vs. Lehigh (Patriot League)

College football's most-played rivalry with 155 all-time meetings (Lafayette leads 79-71-5) has been played in every year since 1897. It's Lafayette's turn to host next, although the Patriot League has yet to announce a spring schedule.

Harvard vs. Yale (Ivy League)

"The Game" is the third most-played FCS rivalry at 136 (Yale leads 68-60-8). The Ivy League schools rank 1 (Yale, 916) and 2 (Harvard, 879) in all-time college football wins. The Ivies were the first FCS conference to postpone its fall season and it's done so again with the spring.

Montana vs. Montana State (Big Sky)

Montana has a commanding 73-41-5 lead in "The Brawl of the Wild," but Montana State is on a four-year winning streak in the ninth most-played FCS series (119 meetings). The next matchup is scheduled for March 27 at Montana.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (MEAC)

Florida A&M holds a 50-24-1 series lead, but Bethune-Cookman has won the last nine meetings to pull within 21-19 since the game was dubbed the Florida Classic. Both schools have opted out of the spring season and will have joined the SWAC next fall when they again play one of the more-attended FCS games.

Richmond at William & Mary (CAA)

How's this for tight in the fourth most-played FCS rivalry (130 meetings): William & Mary holds a 63-62-5 lead after winning in overtime last year. The Capital Cup is set to be renewed April 10 at W&M.

10 Others Key Rivalries

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State (Big Sky): "Causeway Classic," UC Davis leads 46-21; Eastern Washington vs. Portland State (Big Sky): "The Dam Cup," Eastern Washington leads 21-20-1; Idaho vs. Idaho State (Big Sky): "Battle of the Domes," Idaho leads 28-12; Maine vs. New Hampshire (CAA): "Battle for the Brice-Cowell Musket," New Hampshire leads 57-45-8; Albany vs. Stony Brook (CAA): "Golden Apple Trophy," Albany leads 13-8; Penn vs. Princeton (Ivy): Princeton leads 67-43-1; Columbia vs. Cornell (Ivy): "Empire State Bowl," Cornell leads 66-38-3; North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central (MEAC): "Aggie-Eagle Classic," North Carolina A&T leads 52-34-5; Northwestern State vs. Stephen F. Austin (Southland): "Battle for Chief Caddo," Northwestern State leads 45-27-3; and Nicholls vs. Southeastern Louisiana (Southland): "River Bell Classic," Nicholls leads 15-14

Note

The annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern is one of the biggest FCS rivalries and is played Thanksgiving weekend. Also, South Dakota vs. South Dakota State: ("South Dakota Showdown") and Delaware vs. Villanova ("Battle of the Blue") were scheduled for dates earlier dates than this week.