For its last home game, Washington allowed a few thousand fans to attend. For its next home game, the stands will be empty.

With the COVID-19 pandemic getting worse in Maryland and across the country, the Football Team announced today that it’s not safe for fans to attend on Sunday.

“The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region,” the team said in a statement. “After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George’s County, we have decided that this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.”

The NFL’s other Maryland-based team, the Ravens, also announced today that they won’t have fans in the stands on Sunday. Given the trajectory of COVID-19 cases across America, there may not be any fans at any NFL games by December.

No fans in Washington as COVID-19 cases mount originally appeared on Pro Football Talk