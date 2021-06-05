No fans allowed at NFL track & field championships

Jun. 5—The Niagara Frontier League announced Friday that spectators will not be allowed to attend its track and field championships due to COVID-19.

The league's athletic directors decided to adhere to their original decision on fan attendance, the press release stated. With around 250 athletes expected to be competing each day, "the NFL felt that allowing spectators could double that number and come dangerously close to the Erie County Department of Health, limit of 500 people for outdoor events."

"There was a concern amongst member schools that it would be difficult to monitor areas where people tend to congregate including the finish line, throwing and jumping events," NFL Executive Director Patrick Burke said in a statement. "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution by the athletic directors of the Niagara Frontier League for the safety of our athletes, track officials and support personnel who will be participating in these meets."

The NFL Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Wednesday at Thursday at Adams Field in Tonawanda.