No excuses for Pop-Tarts Bowl coaches despite opt-outs, transfers

There will be upward of 20 players missing from each roster of the two teams playing in Thursday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and NC State coach Dave Doeren, however, say it will be business as usual for the 5:45 p.m. contest at Camping World Stadium.

This is the first year of the Pop-Tarts sponsorship of the bowl game, which started in Miami in 1990 as the Blockbuster Bowl. Last year, FSU defeated Oklahoma 35-32 in what was then the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kansas State (8-4) is most impacted from those no longer on the team’s roster. Not only are numerous players missing, but the Wildcats are also without offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, who left to take the same position at Texas A&M. Connor Riley takes over as interim offensive coordinator for the game.

K-State is also without starting quarterback Will Howard, top receivers in tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks, and top safety Kobe Savage, as well as several others.

“For us, it’s been normal. Probably because of the routine that all these guys have been in for the last three years … So I don’t see it changing much,” Klieman said. “We’re running the same offense. We’re not changing that in midstream, and so the preparation has been very normal.

“Routine is really important, I think, for players and coaches alike. You know, we are having some new kids getting some opportunities, just like Dave is. But those kids know the routine and they know the expectation, and that’s the key thing is the standard and the expectation is not changing of we’re preparing to go try to win a football game.”

Doeren said the impact on his 9-3 NC State team will be felt mostly in the rotations at each position. The Wolfpack will be without top linebacker Payton Wilson, among others on the depth chart.

“For us, it was more the depth of the roster that really took the toll. We have been able to really two-platoon our scout teams even with the roster that we had going into the season,” Doeren said, “and so when you lose, you know, 20-some guys, it changes your scout teams a lot. They weren’t starters, really, for us. There was one starter. So that changed. It was that part of it. So we had to be smart.”

It’s Avery Johnson time

Kansas State platooned at the quarterback position for much of the season, but now it’s freshman Avery Johnson’s job and the player who was rated as the top quarterback in the country coming out of high school gets his chance to take over. He is 23 of 35 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns this season but his splash plays come on the ground. He’s a legitimate dual-threat QB and rushed for 263 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries.

“He’s very calm. Everybody knows he’s a competitor. But his leadership has really taken off, and it’s neat to watch him interact with some of the older wide receivers and O-linemen, and they believe in him,” Klieman said. “We believe in him. We trust him. He’s going to make some mistakes. He’s a young player but he’s going to make some splash plays just like he did this year. I’m excited for his opportunity because he’s earned the opportunity.”

Long snappers rule

It might be the first time in college football bowl history that the top two long-snappers in the country are on opposing sides. The 247 Sports podcast Big Game Boomer has Joe Shimko of NC State and Randen Plattner of Kansas State on top of the Football Bowl Subdivision rankings. Shimko is a graduate student who was named AFCA second team All-American last season. Plattner is a senior and was a Phil Steele honorable-mention All-American last year.

Doeren familiar with K-State

The NC State coach is very familiar with Thursday’s opponent. Doeren is from the Kansas City area and he sent four seasons (2002-05) as an assistant on the staff at the University of Kansas, playing against the Wildcats.

I think you guys know I’m from Kansas, and growing up in Kansas City, I was able to really watch that program with Coach [Bill] Snyder take

off not once, but twice, and have so much respect for what he built there and what Coach [Kleiman] has continued to build,” Doeren said. “My four years at Kansas, I got to witness a lot. Unfortunately I was on the receiving end of Darren Sproles, man … I think they beat us 63-0.”

Eyeing that celebratory bourbon

Doeren has said publicly that he’ll be looking to celebrate a victory Thursday night with some Pop Tarts and a shot of bourbon, or two.

“Isn’t it funny that the stupidest stuff we say is what I get asked about all the time? No one wants to ask about Brennan Armstrong or Payton Wilson,” Doeren said, laughin. “They want to know about the bourbon and the Pop-Tart.

“We had some Kentucky Owl that made an appearance yesterday. We’ll see if it can travel. I’m all about the brown sugar. Pop-Tart and a bourbon maybe at the end. We’ll see.”

Pop Tarts trophy all the rage

The trophy for the Pop Tarts Bowl was unveiled Tuesday and it instantly became a social media hit. The trophy features a football as a makeshift toaster with two Pop Tarts stuck in the slots.

Kansas State offensive lineman Hadley Panzer told Arne Greene of the Topeka Capital-Journal, “I saw the trophy, but I’m more looking at the Pop-Tarts up there,” Panzer said. “It looks like strawberry, but I’m into more like blueberry, but it’s good.”

