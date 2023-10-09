'No excuses' mentality for Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman with USC up next

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman never used the word “midterms” during his 25-minute media session on Monday at Notre Dame Stadium.

With 10th-ranked USC (6-0) up next and the No. 21 Irish (5-2) set to play for an eighth straight week, Freeman wasn’t in the mood for any talk of excuses in the wake of a 33-20 loss at Louisville.

“What I don’t want to do is use being tired as an excuse,” Freeman said. “I don’t want our players to use that as an excuse. We’re not tired. You played Saturday night. You’ve got all (Sunday) to rest.”

After altering some practice periods last week amid a run of four straight night games against ranked opponents —an unprecedented gauntlet for the Irish program — Freeman has challenged his players and coaching staff to cast aside mental and physical fatigue.

“When you say that, ‘Man, maybe we’re tired; it’s our fourth primetime game against a ranked opponent’ and all these different things, that just leaves room for excuses,” Freeman said. “That’s something I won’t let our guys do.

“That’s part of what playing at Notre Dame is about. Man, we’re fortunate. We get four primetime games. and that’s how we have to look at it. We get another primetime game vs. USC at Notre Dame Stadium. And if you don’t have the bubbles in your stomach, then you’re not the elite competitor we need you to be.”

While the Trojans are coming off a triple-overtime win over Arizona on Saturday night, USC had its bye week on Sept. 16. The first of two bye weeks for Notre Dame comes after facing USC and aligns with the midterm break on campus.

So-called deficiency reports are submitted Oct. 16-17, and there is pressure for all students to remain in good standing academically.

The Irish, who have already traveled an estimated 10,026 roundtrip airmiles, including the program’s first Dublin trip in 11 years, also have a bye week on Nov. 11.

“Most importantly what we can’t do is make excuses for why the outcome was what it was, and we can’t let others make excuses for us,” Freeman said. “It’s my job to make sure this team is ready to perform on the stage that being a part of the Notre Dame football program presents. Every week is going to present this stage and this opportunity, and I have to make sure this team is ready to go.”

