No excuses: Kansas State had no answer for Nebraska in the second half of a 62-46 loss

MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang didn't offer up excuses for his Kansas State basketball team's performance on Sunday against Nebraska. Neither did his players.

After all, what could they say?

"Nebraska just kicked our butt," Tang said after the Wildcats nearly broke a school record for offensive futility with a 12-point second half on the way to a 62-46 loss at Bramlage Coliseum. "The second half they just kicked our butt.

"They found a chink in our armor, and they took advantage of it, and we didn't have an answer, and that's on me as the coach. And so, we will correct that."

The loss was K-State's first at home this season and ended a five-game winning streak as they fell to 8-3. Nebraska improved to 9-2 with its first true road victory in just two tries.

While the Wildcats were missing shots at an alarming rate in the second half — they led 34-31 at intermission — Nebraska was creating extra shots at an even higher rate by going to the offensive boards. Three of the Cornhuskers' first four baskets came on second or third chances as they grabbed eight rebounds in the first two-plus minutes to go in front for good.

Kansas State forward Will McNair (13) is guarded by Nebraska's Rienk Mast (51) during Sunday's game at Bramlage Coliseum. Mast had 19 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Cornuskers to a 62-46 victory.

Guard Juwan Gary was especially active, grabbing 13 of his game-high 18 rebounds in the second half and finishing with 11 on the offensive end.

"We pride ourselves on not letting anybody match us on the glass," K-State guard Tylor Perry said after watching Nebraska win the rebound battle, 57-40, including a 22-13 advantage on the offensive boards — 13-5 in the second half. "And tonight, give big credit to Juwan Gary. He played really well.

"Eleven offensive rebounds is insane for one player, and so we pride ourselves on that, and tonight we just didn't get the job done, and you've got to give credit to Nebraska for playing harder than we did."

The offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points, offset a mediocre shooting day for Nebraska, which hit just 34.2% in the second half and 34.7% for the game. K-State also outscored the Huskers 10-1 from the free-throw line.

But suspect as NU's shooting was, K-State's was 10 times worse. In the second half, the Wildcats were 4 of 25 from the field for 16% and missed all 12 of their 3-pointers. They finished at 26.7% overall.

Perry made his first three 3-point tries and then missed his final seven, and he was by far the most reliable beyond the arc. The rest of the Wildcats were a combined 1-for-20.

"We had 12 turnovers, which is one of our lows," Tang said. "We're undefeated with 11 or less, and so it just wasn't our night. And I would have never thought we'd go 0-for-12 (on 3-pointers in the second half). I didn't even know we were 0-for-12 through the course of the game because we were taking good shots … but it just wasn't going in.

"And so, the credit goes to them for what they did to us. They wanted it more, they were tougher, more connected, better coached than we were tonight, and we will come back tomorrow and get 1% better."

Forward Arthur Kaluma, who had been on a tear of late, was at a loss in explaining the shooting woes after going 2-for-10 from the floor and missing all five of his 3-point tries.

"It's always frustrating when you're not making shots, of course, but I feel like going into this game we had three days of preparation (that were) really good," said Kaluma, who finished with eight points and five rebounds, well below his average of 16.6 points and 8.8 boards. "So, for us to come out and play the way we did, especially in the second half, it's very disappointing."

In addition to Gary, who also scored 13 points, Nebraska got a big game from 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast, who hit three 3-pointers in the first six minutes and finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Cam Carter's 12 points and Perry's 11 led the way for K-State.

"I told the guys in the locker room after the game that there are four nights a year when it doesn't matter what the other team does. They're not going to beat you. It's just one of those nights," Tang said. "And there are four nights a year where it doesn't matter what you do, you're not going to beat that other team."

Apparently, for the Wildcats, this was one of those four nights. The Wildcats will look to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to Kansas City for a 7:30 p.m. game against Wichita State at T-Mobile Center.

