Liverpool and Manchester mayors write to FA urging re-think over Wembley semi-final

The Football Association have been warned they will be turning their backs on fans if they fail to move the FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Manchester City as pressure mounts on the governing body.

The mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool City Region joined the chorus of calls for a venue change after writing to the FA to voice their serious concerns over the matter.

City and Liverpool supporters are facing the prospect of travel chaos and spiralling costs given that long-standing railway engineering works mean there will be no direct trains between Manchester or Liverpool and London on April 16/17, the weekend the match is due to take place.

Fans groups from City and Liverpool have urged the FA to apply common sense and move the game to a more accessible venue, with between 50,000 and 60,000 supporters expected to make the journey to the capital.

And now the two cities’ mayors have written to the FA to urge them to consider the financial and logistical impact on fans as well as the safety and security concerns given that the game is due to take place on Easter weekend when traffic is likely to be heightened.

In the joint letter, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and his counterpart in Liverpool, Steve Rotheram write: “Over the last year, we have heard the slogan 'football without fans is nothing' many times.

“If this decision is left to stand, and people are either priced out of this game or unable to attend for other reasons, those words will be meaningless to many.

“We believe the most obvious solution is to move this game to a more accessible stadium and offer to work constructively with you to make this happen.

“We also ask you to work with supporters' groups from both clubs to find a solution acceptable to all parties that allows this games to be the celebration of two great teams we all want it to be.”

With petrol prices soaring and no trains meaning more congestion on the roads and the prospect of some fans having to book overnight accommodation, Burnham and Rotheram told the FA that fans face “excessive cost and inconvenience”.

“Without quick, direct trains, many people will be left with no option but to drive, fly, make overly complex rail journeys or book overnight accommodation,” they wrote.

“When you factor in the rising costs of fuel, it is clear that supporters of both clubs attending this game will face excessive cost and inconvenience - and that is before any environmental impact is considered.

“There are also significant logistical and safety considerations. With thousands of fans making the long journey south, there will be huge numbers all converging on the M6, which is likely to be stretched to capacity by bank holiday traffic. A single accident would risk the entire motorway being brought to a standstill and fans missing the kick-off.”

Euston is London’s main hub for travel from the North West but the station will not service trains on April 16-17 due to upgrades that had been planned since 2019.

Burnham and Rotheram made reference to how the FA were warned of the potential for traffic chaos for the semi-finals six months and accused the governing body of not taking into consideration the interests of fans.

“We understand that the engineering works on the West Coast Mainline have been scheduled since 2019 and that the FA was explicitly made aware of them last autumn,” they wrote. “Given that, and the high likelihood that a Liverpool or Manchester team would make this stage of the competition, we can only conclude that the FA failed to give due thought and consideration to the interests of supporters.”

The FA released a statement on Monday saying they were "liaising closely" with the two clubs and "continuing to work" with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so fans could travel "with as minimal disruption" as possible.

The governing body are expecting around 2,500 supporters from each team to travel by rail from the North West. They felt Easter weekend was the most suitable date within a congested fixture schedule given that April 9-10 could have been problematic for clubs playing in Europe in midweek and April 23-24 a potential issue if any English clubs were playing in the Champions League semi-finals on April 26.

They also point out that engineering works are scheduled for April 9-10 and 23-24. Old Trafford has been floated as a possible alternative semi final venue to Wembley but it has been pointed out that Manchester United are due to play Norwich City at home on April 16.

By Ben Rumsby and Tom Morgan

There were no plans on Monday night to move Manchester City and Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final from Wembley, despite there being no trains between the North West and London that weekend.

Supporters’ groups from the country’s two best clubs reacted furiously after it emerged rail engineering works meant services from Manchester and Liverpool would terminate in Milton Keynes and Rugby, respectively, for the whole of the four-day Easter Bank Holiday.

Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly wrote on Twitter that they and their City counterparts were “appalled at the shambolic travel arrangements”, while Kevin Parker, general secretary of the Manchester City Supporters Club, told Telegraph Sport that the Football Association “don’t care about supporters at all”.

Confirming next month’s game would remain at Wembley, an FA spokesperson said: “The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

An FA spokesman also confirmed it was in talks with the Government to ensure Chelsea fans could attend their semi-final against Crystal Palace.

He said: “We hope to have sell-out crowds at both of our Emirates FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium. This includes tickets for Chelsea supporters for their match against Crystal Palace, and we are working with the Government on a method to achieve this whilst respecting the sanctions that are currently in place on Chelsea.”

That was after Julian Knight MP, the chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee proclaimed there was “no excuse” for stopping Chelsea fans from going to the game.

The European champions were banned from selling tickets for matches due to sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As revealed by the Telegraph, the Government last week agreed to examine ways their fans could be allowed to attend games – including their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid – without the club receiving the revenue.

Amid ongoing talks between Whitehall officials, the FA and Uefa that could see the money generated donated to Ukrainian victims of the war, Knight said: “It is ridiculous that we face the prospect of a half full Wembley for the Chelsea vs Palace FA cup semi-final. Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community.

“The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine.”

Chelsea were only able to take several hundred supporters to their quarter-final win at Middlesbrough after they bought tickets before sanctions were imposed on Abramovich.

At present, the only supporters allowed to attend their home matches are those also to have already bought tickets – including season tickets.

Season tickets do not cover cup competitions, meaning Chelsea fans could not attend their next Champions League or FA Cup games unless a solution was agreed.