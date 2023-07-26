No-equity rule for employees complicates Tom Brady's Raiders acquisition

The NFL's recent decision to block the distribution of equity to players and other employees has one specific impact on a former (for now) player who is (or perhaps was) poised to become an owner.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the new no-equity rule complicates Tom Brady's effort to acquire a portion of the Raiders.

During last week's special meeting to approve the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke passionately against the proposed rule, explaining that he had planned to employ Brady as part of the deal for Brady to buy a piece of the team. (The rule passed over Davis's concerns.)

Now that Davis won't be able to both employee Brady and to sell Brady equity in the team, that could set the transaction back to square one — and it could potentially derail it altogether.

And if Brady ultimately does not acquire a piece of the Raiders, he remains available to play for any team at any time, as a free agent. This year or next year or whenever Brady decides he's seen enough from lesser quarterbacks who continue to populate NFL starting lineups.

