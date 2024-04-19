No end in sight in Leverkusen's remarkable unbeaten run

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate with their fans after the UEFA Europa League, quarter-final second leg soccer match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen remain on course towards going unbeaten through a full football season but still face some difficult tasks en route to what would be an extraordinary feat.

Leverkusen have already clinched a first-ever Bundesliga title, are big favourites in the German Cup final against second division Kaiserslautern, and are in the Europa League semi-finals where they will face Roma like last.

Jeremie Frimpong's late 1-1 equalizer at West Ham United on Thursday night extended Leverkusen's unbeaten season run to 44 matches, a record in Europe's top five leagues as they moved one ahead of Italy's Juventus.

"It would be great if we could continue that for a little longer," coach Xabi Alonso said. "We are happy that we are getting good results consistently."

Midfielder Granit Xhaka said: "It is a figure no one can take away from us. This belief and quality is the result of daily work and going to the limit every third day. We believe in ourselves."

The streak was under serious threat at London Stadium in what was their first game after clinching the Bundesliga title on Sunday, but the team picked itself up after a bad first half and was awarded in the 89th minute.

"We showed good character once again today," Xhaka said.

That will also be needed in the next games, with a maximum eight encounters left for the team.

Leverkusen visit Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund on Sunday and play third-placed VfB Stuttgart the following week in the Bundesliga where they are on a record run of 29 matches without defeat and can become the first team to complete a season unbeaten.

Then come the May 2 and 9 dates with Roma who beat Leverkusen at the same stage last year from a 0-0 in Germany and 1-0 win in Italy.

"I am really looking forward to these games, to the revenge. We all remember quite well how the games went last season. You can all look forward to it," captain Jonathan Tah said.

Those two matches will determine whether Leverkusen's season - which also includes league matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bochum and Augsburg - will end in the best possible fashion.

They will receive the Bundesliga trophy after the final matchday May 18, the Europa League final against Olympique Marseille or Atalanta would be four days later, and the German Cup final is another three days on, May 25.

If they manage to stay unbeaten the streak would also extend beyond one year. Leverkusen's last defeat was in the 2023 Bundesliga finale on May 27, 3-0 against Bochum. Their next official match after the Cup final is the German Super Cup on August 17.

Quipped Alonso: "If someone beats us in 10 years time we will congratulate them."

West Ham United's Edson Alvarez (L) and Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, quarter-final second leg match between West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa