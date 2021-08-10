No election challenger yet for Auburn mayor; Lewiston field grows

Aug. 10—AUBURN — Mayor Jason Levesque could be a lock to serve a third consecutive term next year.

With only 10 days until nomination papers are due for the November municipal election, no one has stepped up to challenge Levesque. The deadline for filing nomination papers is 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

Levesque said Monday that he's "humbled and honored the people of Auburn have such confidence in my leadership, and the direction Auburn is moving that no one feels the need to run against my positions."

"While my neighbors and I might disagree on paths to prosperity, we all can agree that Auburn is doing better today than it was four years ago," he said. "Mindful growth, more responsive government, lowered taxes, better opportunities are all factors in our current and future success."

When asked, Levesque also said he enjoys "a good campaign."

"But as a proponent of democratic process, I always encourage and enjoy the polite exchange of ideas, and passion for one's community," he said. "I would encourage everyone to get involved on some level."

Initially, Levesque held off on announcing a campaign for reelection, telling the Sun Journal he wanted to wait to see if anyone else would announce a run.

It wouldn't be the first time in recent memory that Auburn saw an uncontested mayoral race. According to City Clerk Sue Clements-Dallaire, Jonathan LaBonte ran unopposed in the 2011 and 2013 elections. Prior to that, Normand Guay ran unopposed in the 2002 and 2004 elections.

In 2017, Levesque eked out a win against former City Councilor Adam Lee, and in 2019 won reelection more handily against Stanwood "Joe" Gray.

In the City Council race, Auburn could see a majority of its current councilors return, with four of seven councilors taking out nomination papers.

Councilors Belinda Gerry, Leroy Walker, Tim MacLeod, Steve Milks and Katie Boss all pulled papers. However, on Monday, Boss announced via social media that she would not be running for reelection.

Story continues

Boss said she and her family are prioritizing "making time to recover from the most ruthlessly demanding 18 months we've ever experienced," referring to the pressures on working families during the pandemic.

"This choice is particularly difficult because I have poured myself into this for over the last year and a half," she said.

Challengers Dana Staples and James Lashua, along with Councilor Gerry, will compete for the two at-large seats.

Rick Whiting, the longtime director of the Auburn Housing Authority, has taken out papers for the Ward 1 seat held by Holly Lasagna. Lasagna has not taken out papers, and did not respond to an email Monday.

Ryan Hawes has taken out papers for MacLeod's Ward 2 seat; and Joseph Morin could run for the Ward 4 seat held by Milks.

For the School Committee, it looks so far like most seats could be uncontested. Karen Mathieu, Daniel Poisson, Pamela Hart, Korin McGuigan, Patricia Gautier, Brian Belknap, Robert Mennealy and David Simpson are vying for the seven available seats.

Both Gautier and Belknap took out papers for their respective wards as well as an at-large seat, giving themselves options.

In Lewiston, the field for mayor is growing, though not many candidates have officially announced a campaign.

With Mayor Mark Cayer not running for reelection, there are six people who have taken out papers for mayor. However, only two — Ron Potvin and Carl Sheline — have announced they intend to submit papers and run.

Others to have pulled papers include City Councilors Lee Clement and Luke Jensen, both of whom told the Sun Journal they are eyeing runs but are undecided, and Donna Gillespie and Brandon Forgues.

Gillespie could not be reached Monday. She has run unsuccessfully for the Ward 2 council seat in 2017 and 2019. Forgues, a newcomer, said Monday he is "leaning toward" running.

The deadline to submit nomination papers in Lewiston is Friday, Sept. 3.