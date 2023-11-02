No easy games left as the battle for the Section V football title moves to semifinals

The Victor Blue Devils race onto the field to face Rush-Henrietta during their Section V season opener.

Survive and advance is a phrase sports fans hear when it is time for college basketball tournaments.

No surprise if this is a popular expression in Section V football these days.

Injuries forced standout players off the field during last week's tournament quarterfinals. Some of these key players won't be back, meaning their teams will attempt to move out of the semifinals this weekend against strong opponents while at less than full strength. In other words, they will need to find other ways to win.

Most of these challenges this week take place on the same night. All but one of the Section V playoff games are on Friday, including:

No. 2 seed Bolivar-Richburg (6-2) versus No. 1 Pembroke (9-0) in the 8-man tournament final , 7 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland.

Class C semifinal: No. 4 East Rochester/Gananda (7-2) at No. 1 LeRoy (9-0), 7 p.m.

ER/Gananda wide receiver Miles Caviness pulls in the touchdown reception earlier this season.

The exception is a Class B quarterfinal, No. 4 Wayne (5-3) at No. 1 Monroe (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday.

Below are the sectional semifinals which could draw the most attention Friday night under lights:

Section V football Class AA semifinal

7 p.m. at Rochester Community Sports Complex

No. 3 Hilton (7-2) versus No. 2 University Prep (8-1)

UPrep's Juelz Russell carries the ball for a gain of about five yards during their game earlier this season at Hilton.

This is a big rematch. Hilton is the team that handed University Prep its only loss, 24-7 on October 20, one of the most surprising results of the season.

"They were more disciplined than us that night and they beat us," UPrep coach Isiah Young said, as he called the game a humbling experience for the Griffins.

The Cadets did their best to limit big yardage plays by UPrep's high-powered offense,and the longer Hilton's offense had the ball, the better. Three interceptions by the Hilton defense, two by Luke Lockhart and one returned 67 yards for a touchdown by Robert Lowry helped.

But there is a chance the Cadets will have to try and knock out UPrep without Lowry, a running back who has sped his way to the end zone often this fall. Lowry injured a shoulder last week.

"It will be more of a game time type of thing," Hilton coach Rich Lipani said about Lowry's playing status.

Lipani and other coaches in Section V said UPrep has enough talent on offense to go to a plan B, C, D and maybe E. UPrep receivers Tyrell Simmons and Juelz Russell are threats to score. Hilton linebackers, including senior Mason Nolan, and defensive linemen are going to keep an eye on C.J. Robinson, a junior running back at UPrep who knows how to set up blocks and excels because of his balance and speed.

Section V football Class AA semifinal

No. 4 Aquinas (6-3) at No. 1 McQuaid (9-0), 7 p.m.

McQuaid’s Allen Nesmith finds an opening against Hilton.

These teams wrapped up their regular seasons with their annual rivalry game. McQuaid won 14-13, when a two-point conversion pass by Aquinas for the win was knocked down for an incompletion. The McQuaid Knights played that game and their Section V Class AA tournament quarterfinal without junior quarterback Will DiMarco because of a foot injury. His playing status this week is unclear. Bryson Paladino, a senior, has stepped into DiMarco's place.

Allen Nesmith, a junior at McQuaid, impressed as a running back during the Aquinas game, possibly giving the Knights a tandem in the backfield with senior running back and 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Large Schools team member John Harding.

Injuries have also reshaped Aquinas. Noah Collins-Howard, a freshman receiver who seemed to be the top passing target of freshman quarterback Trent Buttles, is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Buttles is learning his position but "he's been playing far above what we expected," Aquinas coach Maurice Jackson said about the team's mobile quarterback. A touchdown pass by Buttles with no time remaining set up the two-point conversion pass attempt at the end of the Aquinas-McQuaid game.

Aquinas junior running back Derrion Battle topped 1,000 rushing yards this season. Senior defensive tackle Rodney Tull and junior defensive end Quante Gillians have been the players responsible when the Aquinas defense stiffens.

Section V football Class A semifinal

6 p.m. at East High

No. 3 Canandaigua (7-2) vs. No. 2 East High/World of Inquiry (9-0)

Zymier Jackson puts East on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass earlier this season.

East High/WOI's undefeated run includes a 31-27 win at Canandaigua. A touchdown pass by senior Zymier Jackson with five seconds remaining was the winning score. Canandaigua made a comeback with its power-running game.

"We've seen it a lot since that game," East High/WOI co-coach Steve Flagler said.

Trey Comella is Canandaigua's leading rusher with 792 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, with 17 touchdowns. Canandaigua's offense also has an effective passing dimension as quarterback Drew Williamee has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, among his 1,138 yards.

Jackson can spread his throws to a number of backs and receivers to get the Eagles into the end zone, including senior Anthony Diaz, who is also a threat to score returning kicks.

“If we can get off the field (on defense) and put the ball in our quarterback's hands, we’re in good shape," Flagler said.

That task is the responsibility of East/WOI defensive players Anthony Hampton, Deandre Leonard, Jeremiah Tucker and Quamere Reynolds.

Section V football Class A semifinal

No. 4 Brighton (6-3) at No. 1 Victor (9-0), 7 p.m.

Adam Ruffalo of Victor tries to break out of a tackle against Churchville-Chili.

This is the fourth consecutive week that the Brighton Bruins face one of the best teams in Section V. A 43-yard field goal kicked by Grady Hopkins helped the Bruins move past Irondequoit last week. Consider the production of Brighton's running game with Gavin Parks and quarterback Tyler Martinovich's ability to deliver what's needed, the Bruins are moving closer to joining the list of the area's best teams.

Victor defeated Brighton 21-14 back on September 22. Adam Ruffalo, a senior at Victor making a case for a player of the year award all season, caught a pass for a touchdown on a play that covered 75 yards and had a 52-yard touchdown pass. He also blocked a punt and made 18 tackles as a defensive back. Ruffalo leads the Blue Devils in all-purpose yards (1,547), offensive yards (1,034), receiving yards (621), touchdown receptions (5) and tackles (94).

It is doubtful the Bruins will overlook Dre Yeomas, the team's leading rusher (694 yards), strong two-way player Jameson Ricigliano and two-way end Nick Leonard, a senior who is 6 feet-4 inches tall and 245 pounds.

Section V football Class B semifinal

No. 3 Batavia (7-2) at No. 2 Honeoye Falls-Lima (7-2), 7 p.m.

Honeoye Falls-Lima quarterback Matthew Meacham

Something odd has happened since Honeoye Falls-Lima defeated Batavia 21-14 on Sept. 15, during Week 3 of the Section V Football regular season.

Batavia has moved toward the edge of the spotlight in Section V Class B. But here are the Blue Devils, two-time defending champions of this sectional class, one win away from another championship game.

Batavia remains "a very physical, aggressive team," including Blue Devils quarterback Bronx Buchholz, according to HF-L coach John Russ.

Batavia junior running back Zailen Griffin was named the Section V Class B offensive player of the week after he scored three touchdowns as he rushed for 235 yards on 25 carries during regular season finale against Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton. Batavia was a runaway winner over Geneva in last week's quarterfinal round.

HF-L's victory over Batavia was the start of a current seven-game winning streak for the Cougars. That win allowed the Cougars to dodge an 0-3 start for a team with plenty of new members in the starting lineup.

"They got better and better as the Batavia game went on," Russ said, as he also described HF-L's season.

Count HF-L middle linebacker Aaron Fasick, a senior who didn't start on the team's defense in 2022, and senior running back/defensive end Ben Cook among the improved Cougars.

HF-L's passing game is up and running with senior Matt Meacham at the wheel. The 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small Schools Team member has 22 touchdown passes versus four interceptions, 1,657 yards and a 67.2 completion percentage.

"He could play at any level. We play in (Class) B but go all the way up to AA, and he would be the best quarterback in our area," Russ said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football playoffs 2023 moves to semifinals: The big games