No easy feat: Seattle Seahawks face most challenging schedule in the NFC West in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks were the surprise of the NFL in 2018.

Without Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril, Jimmy Graham, Jon Ryan, Tom Cable, Darrell Bevell, Kris Richard, and to some extent Earl Thomas, the Seahawks walked away from a 10-6 regular season and a loss in the opening round playoff series against Dallas with a lot of hope.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Heading into 2019, Seattle will once again have to overcome odds to get back to being a championship club.

According to John Breech of CBS Sports, however, it won't come easy. The Seahawks have the toughest schedule in the NFC West this upcoming season and the seventh most difficult schedule in the league.

From November 3 to December 21, the Seahawks will play just one home game at CenturyLink Field on a stretch where they'll play four of five games on the road. This all begins in Week 10 at 49ers, followed by a BYE week, at Eagles, Vikings at home, at Rams and then at Panthers. With Seattle just 12-11-1 on the road in the past three years, the Seahawks could be in for a rough stretch.

Breech also notes the Seahawks are the only team in the NFL this season who will play four-straight games in primetime. When does that streak occur, exactly? Beginning Week 10 against the 49ers and concluding Week 14 at Rams.

The good news is Seattle has two winnable games at the end of the season, especially if the NFC West title comes down to the wire. Seattle will play in the Battle of the Birds against the Cardinals in Week 16 and fierce division rivals, the 49ers, in Week 17 at home.

Here's a look at the full Seahawks schedule this season:

Story continues