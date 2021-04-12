‘There’s no easy buckets’: Rockets rookie KJ Martin keeps blocking NBA’s tallest players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
At 14-39 and with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, the 2020-21 season isn’t going as planned for the Houston Rockets.
But even in a rebuilding year, they’ve accumulated what general manager Rafael Stone refers to as a “young core” to build around. That group includes supremely athletic rookie forward KJ Martin, selected in the second round of the NBA’s 2019 draft. Martin has already made a habit of rejecting some of the league’s tallest players, and he added James Wiseman — Golden State’s 7-foot-1 center — to that list on Saturday.
When asked about the trend at Monday’s shootaround, hours before Houston’s game that night in Phoenix, Martin said:
It’s just the flow of the game. It just happened. I just go up and go up for the challenge. If I get dunked on, oh well. That’s just how I look at it.
There’s no easy buckets. No matter who it is, I’m going to try to contest it, get a block, change their shot, do something. It’s cool that they are all seven-footers. I’m going to keep trying to add on to the list.
In all, Martin has now rejected dunk attempts this season by 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic, 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, and a pair of 7-foot-1 players (Wiseman and Rudy Gobert).
Kenyon Martin Jr. times the rejection perfectly on NBA League Pass!
📱💻: https://t.co/34MvdivBto pic.twitter.com/x7R56S3pUd
— NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2021
Besides his hops, Martin’s willingness to get dunked on — should his attempt go poorly — is what continually gives him these opportunities.
Since being recalled from the G League in early March, Martin has taken on an increasingly bigger role with the Rockets. In 19 appearances since March 11, he’s averaging 8.4 points (59.4% FG, 40.0% on 3-pointers), 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game.
“Me going to the G League and getting that playing time, I think it helped me a lot get used to the flow of the game,” said Martin, whose father, Kenyon Martin, played 15 NBA seasons after being taken No. 1 overall in 2000. “I just try to stick to the same stuff I was doing there — coming in, having energy, defending, and hitting open shots. It fits me great.”
Related
Twitter reacts to Rockets rookie KJ Martin blocking Rudy Gobert at rim
Twitter reacts to KJ Martin Jr.'s epic block on Boban Marjanović