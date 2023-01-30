No, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson wasn't false starting vs. 49ers

Let's debunk the internet's Lane Johnson conspiracy theory originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were so dominant Sunday afternoon against the 49ers that some football fans and analysts are scrambling for explanations.

One that has bubbled up to the surface of the cesspool that is the internet: Lane Johnson was constantly false starting vs. San Francisco.

Yes, seriously.

Former Eagles linebacker and current tepid take artist Emmanuel Acho asked the question on Twitter:

An ultra slow-mo video from some whiny Giants fan racked up a cool 330,000 views:

Lane Johnson false starts on almost every play. I know some guys time it perfectly, but heâ€™s straight up jumping. Nick Bosa effect or does Johnson always do this and not get called?#SFvsPHI #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/3oF5ZngG0c — Will Presti (@WillPresti) January 29, 2023

And if you scroll through the comments (I'd warn against it, but live your life) you'll find football fans agreeing with the assessment.

Except... it's not a penalty. It just looks like one when you slow a video all the way down, which is not how the referees are seeing it and not how it's actually happening in real life.

Former Eagles offensive lineman Tra Thomas chimed in on Sunday evening:

Nope!! His get off is perfectly timed — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) January 29, 2023

And former Eagles offensive lineman and Twitter wizard Brian Baldinger filmed an entire breakdown of the situation:

.@Eagles @LaneJohnson65 is just a Fast Twitch All-Proâ€¦itâ€™s the definition of simultaneousâ€¦But it can be deceiving to a TV audience b/c nobody gets off on the snap like Lane. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/0A6pnZJv04 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 30, 2023

From Baldy's video:

"Watch Kelce start to squeeze and slide the ball. They're simultaneous. Some guys just have a fast-twitch. The ball's definitely moving, and Lane's moving at the same time."

Just because something looks like a penalty in ultra slow-motion doesn't mean it's actually a penalty, particularly when the referees are judging it in real time.

Don't you think opposing players would be losing their minds if they thought a guy was getting away with something on every single snap? They're not. Micah Parsons, who had to go against Johnson twice this season, spent Sunday night praising him to high heaven for his performance.

And don't you think we'd see these guys get dinged with a flag every once in a while if they were regularly false starting? Johnson was flagged twice across 974 snaps this season. Doesn't seem like referees view this fast get-off as a problem, which means it's not a problem.

Salty fans will stay salty, so this likely isn't the last you'll hear of these complaints. But it's a nothing-burger. We're on to the Super Bowl.