'No doubt' GB will deliver gold medals - Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave won gold medals in five successive Olympics between 1984 and 2000 and is backing Team GB to win gold in Paris this summer [Getty Images]

Sir Steve Redgrave has backed Team GB's rowers to "bounce back" from the disappointment of Tokyo as this summer's Olympic Games approach.

Rowing is a sport that has consistently seen Team GB at the top of the podium, winning 31 Olympic golds through the years.

A lack of gold in Tokyo three years ago was somewhat of a surprise to five-time Olympic gold medallist Redgrave.

"We had athletes that were capable of winning gold but we fell short," he told BBC South Today.

"The falling short part has given them more drive and more focus for this time around.

"Our teams bounce back and we have five or six chances to win now this summer."

GB are the current world champions in four events, so confidence is high that the group can win gold in a number of categories going into Paris.

In total, a squad of 42 athletes that have been selected by Britain with half set to make their Olympic debut.

Team GB's Men's Four rower David Ambler is hoping that recent success will carry over to the Games.

"There's definitely pressure having won the worlds last year," he told BBC South Today.

"We're looking to take on the challenge though, we're looking forward to getting out there and looking to repeat what we did last year in Paris."

After Great Britain delivered five gold medals at the most recent World Cup event, Redgrave is confident that Paris 2024 will be remembered as a success for GB.

The rowers will deliver, I've got no doubt in that at all," Redgrave said.

The group have put Tokyo's mistakes behind them and now are back to where I think it should be, aiming to be one of the top nations in the world at rowing."