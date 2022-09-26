No, you don't need Amazon Prime to watch the Bengals vs Dolphins on Thursday night

When the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) face the Miami Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday Night Football, the game will be broadcast locally.

Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) will air the local broadcast of the game, which is scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season, a 27-12 win over the New York Jets, while the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC after beating the Buffalo Bills 21-19.

Bengals fans cheer on a win after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The Bengals improved to 1-2 on the season with a 27-12 win over the Jets.

Cincinnati enters the game as 3.5-point favorites and the over/under point total for the game is currently set at 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How to watch Bengals vs Dolphins if you don't have Amazon Prime