No you don't have to adhere to the 'ban on green' in São Paulo stadium. Here's the lowdown
Packers' Josh Jacobs gave an interview suggesting safety is iffy in São Paulo, and those wearing green are in danger. Here's the real story.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine how severe his left forearm injury is.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.