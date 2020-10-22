No, the Dolphins should not pursue WR Antonio Brown

The Miami Dolphins are a really intriguing team right now, even beyond the team’s decision to make a change at the quarterback decision. A year after sitting at 0-6 (and soon to be 0-7), Miami is now 3-3 entering their bye week and appears to be aligned to make a push into relevancy over the course of the next 6 games before a tough final four games to close the season. And, given the team’s interest in veteran running back Le’Veon Bell, it would seem as though the team is not above adding a new piece to the puzzle if it were deemed a decision that would better the overall environment and competitiveness at the team.

Rightfully so.

But no, the Miami Dolphins would be taking on a risk that far outweighs the reward if they were to explore signing former NFL star receiver Antonio Brown. They should avoid that addition.

The news has started to report that several teams are interested in pursuing Brown, who will be returning from an 8-game suspension based on his off-field conduct over the past year. One identified team interested is the Seattle Seahawks; Miami has currently not been reported to be in contention or considering the signing.

It should stay that way. The Dolphins appear to have a strong positive energy in their locker room thanks to the efforts of Brian Flores and his staff. But instead of trying to fit Brown into that infrastructure to make him better, Miami would be better off finding talents who enhance that positive culture. Brown is still presumably an elite physical talent. He was, at the time of his self-implosion, the best route runner in football and enjoyed a Hall of Fame stretch of play that lasted close to a decade.

It’s understandable why any team would want to sign him, especially Miami. The Dolphins’ wide receiver room is currently a bit top-heavy and lacking in the ability to create big plays after the catch. Brown would hypothetically help with both. But at what cost? Miami is a young team committed to a long-term process of building a winner. The move to sign Brown abandons that effort to stay young and develop talent and would threaten to poison the team’s chemistry.

Hard pass.