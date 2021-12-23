“No discussions” on changing the status of any Week 16 game

Last week at this time, things were getting dicey for a trio of Week 15 games. Eventually, three games were moved by two days each.

This week, with several teams having COVID-19 reserve lists in the double digits, the NFL has not yet activated any process for considering whether to take action.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that there have been “no discussion of changing the status of any game.”

The Texans currently have 21 players on COVID-19 reserve. The Jets are up to 19. The Ravens have 15. And the Saints, after putting nine on COVID-19 reserve today, have 11 — and possibly counting.

As one source connected to one of the six teams affected by last week’s postponements, the magic minimum number for playing lands in the range of 44, with 21 offensive players (two quarterbacks, seven offensive linemen), 20 defensive players, and three specialists (kicker, punter, snapper).

The Texans currently have four offensive linemen on COVID-19 reserve, five on the active roster, and three on the practice squad.

Things can change quickly. Jaguars-Jets, Ravens-Bengals, and Chargers-Texans are set for Sunday. The Saints host the Dolphins on Monday night.

