No discounts – Barcelona told to fork out €40 million for Flick’s priority target

Barcelona have set their sights on a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The interest comes due to an express request from new manager Hansi Flick who has asked the club to sign the 23-year-old defender as a priority for the summer.

Frimpong has been on Barça’s radars for some time now and with Flick also pushing for his acquisition, the idea of signing the Dutchman is gaining weight within the club.

Bayer Leverkusen will not offer any discounts

Now, SPORT has provided an update on Bayer Leverkusen’s stance on the transfer of future amid growing interest from Barcelona.

As mentioned earlier, Barça’s interest is chiefly driven by Flick, who has been following the player for several years, since he was at Celtic.

At the time, the German tactician wanted to take Frimpong to Bayern Munich and now considers him to be a very important acquisition for his way of seeing football at Barça, with attacking full-backs.

Hansi Flick’s priority target for the summer. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

As is already reported, Frimpong has a release clause worth €40 million in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, who do not plan on making things easy for Barcelona.

Indeed, the German champions do not intend to go one iota below this amount – they would not even accept €39 million, just €1 million lower than the termination clause.

It is true that this tends to happen at the start of all negotiations and that later on the rope is loosened. But Leverkusen are very clear, and even more so for a player whose price is rising – with a market value of €50 million.

Frimpong, for his part, is looking forward to playing Champions League football with Leverkusen, but is also excited by the idea of playing for Barcelona.

But negotiations will not be easy for the Catalans as Fernando Carro (Leverkusen CEO) will not waver from the stance. As such, the only way that Barcelona can sign Frimpong is by matching his €40 million buyout clause.