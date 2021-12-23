No Detroit Lions selected for Pro Bowl for first time since 2009

For the first time in more than a decade, the Detroit Lions will not be represented in the Pro Bowl.

The Lions, owners of the NFL's second-worst record at 2-11-1, did not have a player selected for the Pro Bowl in voting announced Wednesday night.

The last time the Lions did not have a Pro Bowl representative was 2009, when they finished 2-14.

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye breaks up a pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Three Lions ranked among the top 10 at their position in fan voting: T.J. Hockenson, who is out for the season after undergoing thumb surgery, finished eighth among tight ends; Jason Cabinda, who scored his first career touchdown in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals, ranked fifth among fullbacks; and first-year long snapper Scott Daly finished sixth.

Pro Bowl rosters are selected by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting one-third in the process.

The Lions still could have a Pro Bowl representative go as an alternate, though they are light on options.

Left guard Jonah Jackson was named second alternate at guard, Cabinda is third alternate at fullback, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin is fifth alternate on special teams.

Hockenson, one of three Lions who made the Pro Bowl last season along with center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox, is first alternate at tight end, but is out for the year.

Amani Oruwariye, who ranks third in the NFL with six interceptions, was passed over for the honor.

