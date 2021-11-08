No Derrick Henry, no problem; Titans dominate Rams, 28-16: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans’ life without superstar running back Derrick Henry is off to one hell of a start after the boys in two-tone blue pulled off a stunning upset over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, 28-16.

Well, it isn’t exactly stunning if you know this Titans team. Tennessee has routinely won games nobody expects them to the past few seasons, and this is yet another example of them doing just that.

It wasn’t a good night for the offense, which definitely struggled in its first game without Henry, but the defense more than picked up the slack in what was one of its most dominant performances of the 2021 campaign, which came against a high-powered Rams offense.

The pass-rush, led by Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry, was causing havoc all night long, forcing Matthew Stafford into several bad throws and a pair of turnovers that the Titans turned into touchdowns.

The offense did put together two solid scoring drives without the help of the defense, but totaled just 194 yards overall, including 69 on the ground.

But, hey, a win’s a win and this was an enormous one for Tennessee, a team that maintains its lead atop the AFC at 7-2. Here’s a look at everything else we know from Tennessee’s fifth win in a row.

Final score: Titans 28, Rams 16

Team 1 2 3 4 F TEN 0 21 0 7 28 LAR 3 0 3 10 16

It was over when...

The Titans dropped 21 points on the Rams in the second quarter, staking themselves to a 21-3 lead going into the half. It proved to be an insurmountable lead thanks to the way the defense was playing.

Titans' top performers

-Kevin Byard: 3 tackles, PD, INT, TD

-Jeffery Simmons: 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 QB hits, PD

-Denico Autry: 3 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 PD, 3 QB hit

Key stats and instant analysis

-The Titans’ defensive line was an absolute menace in the pass-rush. Denico Autry was everywhere, and Jeffery Simmons was unblockable for much of the night. Both players combined for 4.5 sacks (Simmons had three) and seven QB Hits (Autry had three). Tennessee notched five sacks, a single-game high for 2021.

-The pass-rush helped the Titans score two of their touchdowns. Pressure on Stafford near his own end zone led to a David Long interception; the Titans scored on the very next play. Then, a rushed Stafford threw an errant pass that was picked off by Kevin Byard, who promptly took it to the house for six. Tennessee won the turnover battle, 2-1.

-The offense certainly wasn’t sharp in this game, but it did put together a pair of scoring drives without the defense’s assistance. Overall, the Titans could only muster up 195 yards of total offense, including 143 through the air and 70 on the ground. Ryan Tannehill notched his eight pick of the season, one more than he had all of 2020.

-A.J. Brown had a pair of bad drops, both on third downs, and he finished with a team-high 42 yards. Julio Jones contributed 35 yards, with two of his grabs moving the chains.

-While Adrian Peterson found pay dirt, D’Onta Foreman was clearly the better runner on Sunday night. He paced Titans backs with 29 yards and 5.8 yards per carry. Peterson was running way too high for most of his carries but showed his toughness on a one-yard touchdown run. We can’t go too crazy about Peterson, though; lest we forget he was sitting on his couch this time last week.

-The Rams failed to score touchdowns on two of their three red zone trips. They only found pay dirt in garbage time. The Titans also held Los Angeles to just 4-of-15 on third downs.

-The Rams absolutely killed themselves with penalties, as they handed the Titans 115 yards on 12 accepted flags.

Injuries

-Taylor Lewan was active for this game, but he ended up not playing. Bobby Hart got the start instead. It isn’t clear what happened with the Titans left tackle, as he appeared to be fine before the game and on the sideline during it.

-Matthias Farley limped off the field in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

-David Long came up with an injury late in the fourth quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Highlights

What's next?

The Titans have now won five games in a row, including four victories in what is their toughest stretch of the 2021 season. At 7-2, the Titans maintain their commanding AFC South lead and stay at the top of the conference.

Up next is a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-3) in Week 10 at Nissan Stadium.

