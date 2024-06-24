'No delay' in treatment for Hungary's Varga - Uefa

There was "no delay" in the time taken to treat Hungary's Barnabas Vargas when he suffered a head injury on Sunday, says Uefa.

The striker was taken to hospital after he suffered a fractured cheekbone during his side's 1-0 win over Scotland at Euro 2024.

The match was held up for nearly seven minutes in the second half as the 29-year-old received lengthy treatment after a mid-air collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai could be seen in tears on the pitch and after the match criticised the response time of medical staff.

Uefa said: "The intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures.

"The qualified pitch-side emergency team were waiting pitch-side, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

"The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player."

Szoboszlai helped bring a stretcher on to the pitch before sheets were held up around Varga as he received treatment.

"I don't understand this kind of protocol, why the medical staff don't rush in at this time?" said Szoboszlai after the game.

"This question remains for everyone, so I hope that everyone can save a few seconds and save a life.

"I hope we will never have to experience this again. Something needs to be done."

Varga, who scored during his side's opening 3-1 defeat by Switzerland, is set to have an operation on the fractured cheekbone and will miss the rest of the tournament.