No Deebo Samuel in OTAs, Jimmy Garoppolo news and more 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We have completed another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





49ers sign veteran TE

The 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in George Kittle. They added some veteran talent this past week, signing Tyler Kroft.

Deebo Samuel skips OTAs

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The news around the Arizona Cardinals is that quarterback Kyler Murray did not show up for voluntary OTAs. He isn’t the only big name skipping them.

The 49ers opened OTAs without WR Deebo Samuel, who wishes to be traded.

49ers still expect to trade Jimmy Garoppolo but haven't talked with him

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are going to make Trey Lance their starting quarterback this season while Jimmy Garoppolo is under contract.

They have tried to trade Garoppolo but his shoulder surgery slowed things. Kyle Shanahan said he still expects Garoppolo to be traded.

There is more evidence that Garoppolo is not in the 49ers’ plans. New quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has not spoken at all with Garoppolo.

Kinlaw, McGlinchey expected to be ready for training camp

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers dealt with many injuries. Among them were defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw’s knee and right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s quad.

Both have had surgery and are ahead of schedule. They are expected to be ready to work in training camp.

Baseball fight caused by 49ers RB

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

People take fantasy football seriously. There was a skirmish in baseball between Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and Giants outfielder Joc Pederson. It apparently was because of an argument about Jeff Wilson, who is coming back from an injury.

1

1